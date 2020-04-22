Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with death figure rising to 25.

It said that 59 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Bauchi.

NCDC in a tweet on late Tuesday night said: “As at 11:25 pm 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 197 patients have been discharged with 25 deaths.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the cases by states indicates that Lagos has 430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3

Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.