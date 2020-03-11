Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than 14 persons from Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state have been killed by suspected warlords from Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Sun gathered that property worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the renewed boundary dispute between the two neighbouring communities which has lingered for decades.

Sources in the area confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, adding that the attackers invaded the Ebonyi community at about 1:00PM on Tuesday.

A reporter with the Ebony State Broadcasting Corporation, (EBBC) attached to the wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Pauline Nwaneri, who is from the area also confirmed the incident, lamenting that four members of her family were killed in the attack.

She called on security agents and the state government to quickly intervene and save their people from further attack and destruction.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ebonyi command, DSP Loveth Odah for comments were unsuccessful as at the time of filing the report.