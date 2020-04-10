Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria bringing the total of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 305.

NCDC, in a statement, on Friday night, said the eight new cases were confirmed in Lagos, three in Katsina, two in FCT, one each in Niger, Kaduna, Anambra and Ondo states.

It said: “As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. (A total of ) 58 have been discharged with seven deaths.”

It explained that “three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos. Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported seven confirmed cases.”

Meanwhile, a breakdown of cases by states indicates that Lagos has 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20 Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 7, Kaduna- 6, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2 Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4 Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1.