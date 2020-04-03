The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 29 news cases of the raging coronavirus have been reported in the country. The latest confirmations were made in various states at Abuja.

According to the agency, the recent confirmations were 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun and 1 in Ondo.

Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State, while a total of 25 cases have been discharged.

As of 10:30 pm, April 3, there were 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in the country.