Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Ministry of Health has announced the recovery and subsequent discharge of the second Coronavirus patient from hospital.

This means that the two patients, a couple who had returned from the United Kingdom, have both recovered and the state is now free of any confirmed case of the virus. While the first patient was discharged on Wednesday, the second was released on Thursday.

In a statement, the state Commissioner of Health, Prof Emmanuel Obi said:

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the Enugu State Ministry of Health announced that one patient had been discharged. Two of them are now negative for the Coronavirus and have been discharged.

“We encourage our people to continue to stay home, try not to touch your face without having washed your hands, maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing.

“Ndi Enugu, if you need health assistance, the numbers to call remain 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010,” the statement reads.