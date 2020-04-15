Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confirmed the discharge of three COVID-19 patients from its facilities.

FCT Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello, announced the development in a tweet late Wednesday night.

He said: “Dear FCT residents, I am glad to announce that an additional three COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the isolation and treatment centre in the FCT after they tested negative.

“This brings the total number of discharged patients in the FCT to 23, as of 7:30 pm, April 15th, 2020.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister announced that nine COVID-19 in the FCT were discharged after they tested negative, and they have now returned to their homes.