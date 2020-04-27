Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Coordinator, Kano State Task Force on COVID 19, Dr Tijjani Hassan has said that three COVID 19 patients are on the run in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Monday, he disclosed that the patients fled from their respective contact addresses and homes and had made themselves unreachable ever since then.

He added that they had equally switched off their phones, making it impossible for the task force to easily track or trace them.

According to him, the task force is working in concert with the police to track them and remove them from the society to an isolation center, where they would medically attended to.