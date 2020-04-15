Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It also confirmed the rise of the death toll to 12.

NCDC in a tweet late Wednesday night said that the 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported follows: 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger.

It said: “As of 11:20 pm 15th April, there are 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. (And now) 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.

“Breakdown of cases by states indicated that Lagos has 232 cases, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Kano- 16, Edo- 15, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 9, Katsina- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 6, Kwara- 4

Delta- 4, Ondo- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2, Benue- 1 and Anambra- 1.”