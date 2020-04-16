PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Four out of the six persons who tested positive for Coronavirus have recovered and been discharged.

This was disclosed by the stats deputy governor, Senator Baba Tella, while giving an update on CONVID-19 in the state to journalists on Thursday, at Banquet Hall, of Government House, Bauchi.

Tella, who is the chairman of the Rapid Taskforce on Coronavirus, disclosed that results of 160 samples were taken out of 400 contacts suspected to have contracted the virus.

He explained that out of the six confirmed positive cases, the index was earlier discharged while three others whose second test results came out negative had also recovered and been discharged.

He explained that the five cases, two of whom were in self-isolation, tested negative after two tests were carried out on them, were subsequently discharged.

He said one out of the two also came out negative and had been discharged

He said that the last case just completed his 14 days self-isolation, adding that his sample was taken today (Thursday) to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja and the result was being awaited.

The deputy-governor, therefore, called on the NCDC to update its website with the situation in Bauchi State.