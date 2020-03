News reaching us has it that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has announced that four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos, thus bringing the total number of cases now confirmed in the country to 12.

According to Channels TV, the confirmation was made by Professor Abayomi, at a news briefing on Thursday.

This comes barely one day after the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.