Doris Obinna

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba on Monday announced the birth of a baby girl by a 40-year old woman who is (COVID-19) patient.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, who disclosed this said, a team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses had just delivered a COVID-19 woman of a bouncing baby girl this afternoon.

“Both the 40-year old mother and the 3.3kg baby are doing fine.”

Bode, expressed gratitude, “to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”