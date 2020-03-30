Moshood Adebayo

Five persons, who have been on admission, receiving treatment for the Coronavirus pandemic at the Infectious Disease Centre (IDC}, Yaba, Lagos have been released. They were allowed to go a few hours ago after they were certified free of the virus.

The released patients, among them, a female were said to have earlier tested positive for the virus and have been on admission until they were found medically fit and allowed to go home.

The latest release increased the number of those who have been cured of the disease and released in Lagos to seven persons.

