Doris Obinna

As of 08:00 pm March 27, there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID-19 reported Nigeria. Three have been discharged with 1 death.

A breakdown of cases by states is a follows Lagos- 44, FCT- 14, Ogun- 3, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 3, Edo- 1, Bauchi- 2, Osun-1, Rivers-1.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Heath Professor Abayomi at a media briefing today said the state expects to see up to 39,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Our mathematical modelling shows that the worst-case scenario is that we may see up to 39,000 cases in Lagos.”

He, however, said if everyone practises good social distancing, the figure will be limited to 13,000.

“If we add social distancing to active contact tracing, then we will be able to bend the curve further,” he said.

king News: 5 new cases of COVID-19 now in Nigeria: 3 in FCT, 2 in Oyo, totalling 70