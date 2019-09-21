Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Abducted Chairman of the Academic Staff of Polytechnics (ASUP) of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora, Mr. Opadijo Oluyide, secretary of the union, Gbenga Alayande and three other persons, have regained their freedom.

They were said to have been released on Saturday night after payment of N5million ransom to the abductors, who reportedly demanded N500million initially.

According to a source in the institution, the N5million ransom was contributed by members of staff of the college towards ensuring the release of the ASUP leaders.

The source told journalists on Saturday night: “We just secured their release this night after payment of N5million contributed by our members.

“I want to tell you that we have lost confidence in the Nigeria Police Force. Those who kidnapped our leaders were Fulani.

“We are going to stage a protest to the government secretariat to remove totally the ‘Kara’ market in this area. We will down tools until the market is totally removed.”