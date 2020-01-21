Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Supreme Court on Tuesday further affirmed the declaration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of Adamawa state.

The appellant approached the apex court after the tribunal and the Court of Appeal had dismissed his petition and the subsequent appeal for lacking in merit.

Justice Muhammed Dantijo who read the unanimous judgment accordingly dismissed the appeal by the immediate past governor of Adamawa state, Senator Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, and the APC for lacking in merit.