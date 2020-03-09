Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has announced a new Emir of Kano following the deposition of Malam Muhammad Sanusi from the throne.

He is Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. He was until his appointment, the current Emir of Bichi and one of the sons of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

His appointment was announced by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji during a world press conference held at the Government House.

He said that the new Emir was nominated by the four kingmakers and appointed by the governor in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the provisions of the new Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

Meanwhile, there are indications that security detachment dispatched to escort the Emir out of the palace and to the airport has not had it easy with the deposed Emir.

Daily Sun was reliably told that the deposed Emir could not be accessed as he had locked all the doors and windows leading into his location within the palace.

As at press time, his journey to his new abode in Nassarawa has not commenced as the police, including some other security agencies deployed to carry out the assignment have not found a way around the impasse.