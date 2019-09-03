Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election committee headed by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has met with all aspirants participating in the APC governorship primaries.

A Bayelsa High Court had earlier vacated an interim order it gave restraining the party from adopting the direct mode of election for its governorship election.

Justice Eberiyin Omokuro ruling on the application to set aside the interim order said the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the issue since it falls into the internal affairs of the political party.

Buni met behind closed doors with major stakeholders and aspirants including the Minister of State for Petroleum, and leader of APC in Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Mr David Lyon, Preye Aganaba, Prof Ongoebi Maureen Etebu and Prince Ebitimi Amgbare.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting was adjourned, Buni disclosed that in line with the decision of the stakeholders and the court judgement, the direct mode of primaries would be used for the governorship primary election, adding that the process would be concluded within the time stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the committee and the aspirants were on the same page on the direct mode since APC is one big family and assured that the primaries would be free, fair, credible and transparent.

“The process has commenced and we had a very wonderful meeting with the stakeholders. We adjourned the meeting to allow the process to continue. We have agreed to adhere to all the guidelines issued by the party. We have a timeframe within which we are working. The process is direct primaries and all the aspirants agreed to it. We are on the same page. We are here to provide a level-playing field for all the aspirants. We are not hoping for violence. We are all APC and one big family so we have to work together to win the election. It is only one person that wins and when one person emerges, we look forward to all the others to come forward and support him.”

One of the aspirants, Preye Aganaba, hailed the court judgment on the mode of primaries and commended the party for being law-abiding.

Aganaba who disclosed that the meeting was stormy, said all the aspirants decided to back the direct mode of primaries.

“The direct primary is a decentralised mode of election and familiar people will be at their awards to cast their votes. So I expect it to be a family affair. At the end of all of these, we should all come out to support whoever wins.”

Earlier Justice Omokoro said the interim order, which he initially granted could no longer stand following argument against it contained in the application on notice filed by the applicant respondent.