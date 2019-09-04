Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Mr David Lyon Pereworimini businessman and a philanthropist is in early lead in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries taking place in the 105 wards across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.

The Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, had declared the process open yesterday and promised a free, fair and credible process.

Five other aspirants namely former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Prince Preye Aganaba, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, Mrs. Seigha Nsirim Poweigha and Prof Mrs Ongoebi Maureen Etebu are contesting for the election with Lyon.

Reports from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, where Lyon hails indicated that he is leading other aspirants by a wide margin.

Also in Brass Local Government Area where the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency hails from, Lyon is also leading other aspirants with a wide margin.