Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division on Friday, reaffirmed the election of the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as dully-elected in the governorship election held in the state.

The four-member panel of judges led by Justice Husseini Mukhtar, said the appellate court upheld the judgment of the tribunal which had earlier dismissed the petition filed against the governor by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Hon Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

The appellate court noted that both appeal and cross appeal were lacking in merit and thereby dismissed them at no cost. The court also took time in resolving all issues brought before it in favoured of the respondents.

Three other judges on the panel agreed with the lead verdict delivered by Justice Husseini Mukhtar.

Aliyu and the APC had on October 16, 2019, filed the appeal before the court, challenging the judgement of the tribunal delivered on October 2, 2019, thereby dismissed Aliyu’s petition.

The petition had challenged the declaration of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Governor Tambuwal, as the winner of the governorship and supplementary polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral (INEC), on 9th and 23rd of March , 2019, respectively.