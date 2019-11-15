Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An Appeal Court sitting Port Harcourt, Rivers State as restored Hon David Lyon as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

The appellant Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) not to remove Lyon as the candidate of the party based on an earlier ruling by Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal High Court who nullified the governorship primary election that produce Lyon.

The Appellant Court order followed an ex parte motion filed by the Lyon through his counsel challenging the judgment of Justice Inyang.

