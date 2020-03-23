Cosmas Omegoh

News reaching us has it that one of former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s sons has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar himself made the announcement in his verified tweeter handle @atiku, saying that he had just been informed that his son had become the latest to test positive for the scourge, informing that his son had been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital, Abuja. And while warning that coronavirus is real, the former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election urged Nigerians to try to stay safe while asking for prayers in these trying times.

His tweet read: “My son has tested positive for coronavirus.

“@NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he said.

It was not clear whether the unnamed son of the former VP contracted the virus while in the country or overseas or where he was tested and later confirmed positive.