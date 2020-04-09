PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Massive celebration has broke out in some parts of Bauchi State on Thursday evening as news filtered in that Governor Bala Mohammed’s second test for coronavirus is negative.

A press release by the governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Mu’azu Bauchi, informed that Mohammad had fully recovered from the COVID19.

“The governor, while receiving the result of his second test which turned out negative, thanked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the local Bauchi COVID19 TaskForce, the imams, ulamas, pastors and all religious leaders within and outside the state for their selfless devotion all through his time in isolation,” Bauchi said in the release .

“The governor also thanked his cabinet as well as residents and indigenes of the state for remaining steadfast and relentless all through the period”

According to him, “the governor while speaking, used the opportunity of his return to full and active service to urge residents and visitors to the state to maintain strict adherence to all protocols laid down by the government towards tackling the COVID19 menace within the state and in Nigeria as a whole.”

Our correspondent who gauged the mood of residents over the news observed that there was seemingly huge relief and happiness that the governor has fully recovered from Covid-19.