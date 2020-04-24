PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Three more people have tested positive for CoronaVirus in Bauchi State, bringing the total number of active cases to six as of Thursday, April 23.

The new cases include another female staff of thedtate office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Bauchi and two other people whose identity have not been disclosed.

Before now, the former three have been undergoing treatment at the isolation center in General Hospital, Bayara.

The three new cases were contained in the Situation Room Release Update from the COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center in the Bauchi State Ministry of Health released on Friday.

An official of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development confirmed the new cases saying that the result was received from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) Abuja on Thursday night.

Asked if any of the new cases is a contact of the WHO staff, he answered in the affirmative saying, “Yes, one of the positive cases is a staff of the WHO. He is a contact of the first case. Then there is a woman and another man both of whom returned to the state from Lagos .

“The woman is from Giade Local Government Area of the state while the other person is a resident of Bauchi metropolis” saying that that two other suspected cases that were recorded in the state had been isolated in one of the isolation centrrs.

“Last night we were called by a family at Prison Quarters here in Bauchi that one of their loved ones just returned from Lagos yesterday (Thursday) and was exhibiting some symptoms. So, the surveillance team (of the Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever in the state) rushed there with an ambulance and picked him to the Bayara isolation center

“The second suspected case was at Nasarawa area of the state; he too just returned from a journey but I don’t know if he came back from Lagos or if he is from a different place. I must tell you that these two cases are yet to be confirmed but they have been isolated and we are waiting for confirmation to know their status,” he said.

It will be recalled that Bauchi State initially had six positive cases of the COVID-19 infection out of which three have been successfully treated and discharged.