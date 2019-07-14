Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Local Government, Hon Agatha Goma is dead.

Goma was said to have died in her sleep at her residence at the Commissioners’ quarters, Yenagoa.

The deceased had lost her husband early in the year and his death had greatly affected her.

Goma , from Alebiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was sister to the State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri.

She was also a former member of Old Rivers State House of Assembly and a former Commissioner for Education during the administration of former governor Timipre Sylva and was appointed commissioner when Governor Henry Dickson assumed office as governor.

Her death has triggered reactions on Facebook with many Bayelsans expressing shock over her death.

A family source who confirmed her death said the family would issue a statement.