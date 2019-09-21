Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has scheduled an expanded meeting of the State caucus of the party and the Elders Advisory council meeting for tomorrow.

The party has been struggling to retain its cohesive status after some senior members of the party became aggrieved over the outcome of the governorship primary election which produced Senator Douye Diri as its flag bearer.

Though some of the governorship aspirants have since backed Diri and promised to work for the success of the party, others are yet to make any commitments with some threatening to work against the party in the November 16 governorship election.

The party is also grappling with controversy with the choice of the party’s running with some stakeholders in Bayelsa East and Bayelsa West at logger heads over Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpo.

A statement from the State Chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas, said the meeting would discuss the issue of preparedness of the party for the election, strategies, approval of the campaign council and team.

The meeting is also expected to receive a brief from Diri on the issue of the party’s running mate for the governorship election.