Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The sacked governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon has broken his silence over the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the nullification of his election, urging members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Bayelsans to accept the verdict and maintain peace.

Lyon in a press statement he personally signed stated that the “decision has further dashed the hopes of Bayelsans as it upturns the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate noting however no matter how distressing the judgment could be “we are all bound to accept the outcome as law abiding citizens of this great country.”

While noting that “God still loves Bayelsans and will still allow His Will to come to pass in their lives” he thanked the party leadership from the national to the ward level “for the tenacity and upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.”

Lyon who gave a hint on his future endeavours appealed to Bayelsans to be interested in the governance of the state adding that he would not relent to ensure Bayelsa gets the needed development.

The statement read in part “I appeal to all Bayelsans not to shy away from participating in the governance of our dear State for the common good and well-being of its people.

In the same vain, I urge the good people of the state to continue to uphold the dreams of our founding fathers in our aspiration to lead the state irrespective of party affiliations.

Lastly, it is my resolve to continue to join forces with well-meaning individuals, institutions and organisations towards bringing the much-needed development to Bayelsa State that is in dire need of development.”