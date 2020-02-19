Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon has broken his silence over the February 13 Supreme Court judgment which voided his election as governor-elect after it disqualified his running mate and deputy-governor elect, Senator Degi Biobarakuma Eremienyo.

Lyon in his first official statement released by his media aide Alphine Ogon, asked his supporters in the state and loyalists of the APC to remain calm and eschew violence.

He reassured Nigerians and the peace-loving people of Bayelsa State that as a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, he would never support or direct anyone to engage in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern.

Chief David Lyon emphasised that he is a man with huge expectations to meet up and will not let anyone down by making an unguarded or inflammatory statement which will throw Bayelsa State and the nation into chaos.

He, therefore, called on all political leaders irrespective of party affiliations to call their teeming supporters to be calm and law-abiding and never take laws into their hands, noting that a peaceful and stable Bayelsa is what he aspires to govern, and improve upon as a legacy for all.

The statement said: “Chief David Lyon insists that those who know him and have interacted with him can attest to the indisputable fact that he is a peace-loving person. His peaceful demeanour was demonstrated in the last governorship elections, when he seamlessly led peaceful electoral campaigns in the state. Chief David Lyon has respect for civil liberty and believes in legal and democratic processes of resolving issues.

“Chief David Lyon also believes that in a democracy, the court is the last hope of the common man. Following the court pronouncement, he has been preoccupied with exploring all legal processes and remedies available in the constitution in exercise of his fundamental human rights to address the unfortunate incident.

“Chief David Lyon appeals to his teeming supporters and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and go about their normal activities as the APC seeks all remedies available in law. He urges everyone to eschew violence and avoid the temptation of engaging in acts that could tarnish the image of Bayelsa State and plunge the entire country into chaos

“As a leader, Chief David Lyon implores every Bayelsan, who believes in him and his vision for the state not to blame his running mate for the unfortunate development. He assures party faithful and the good people of Bayelsa state that nobody ever dreamt of truncating their mandate.

“He also expresses his faith and confidence in the judicial process and the Supreme Court, in particular, noting that at the end of the day, justice will be done to the good people of Bayelsa State.”