Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ben Murray-Bruce, has lost his wife of 41 years, Evelyn, to cancer.

Bruce personally made the disclosure via his twitter handle @benmurraybruce.

The founder of Silverbird Group said he and the children were devastated by the sad event.

He tweeted: “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

“Our children are devastated; I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.”

He added: “I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours.”