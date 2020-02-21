Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Reports just reaching us say Boko Haram fighters have invaded another Adamawa community, Garkida, a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The insurgents were said to have entered Garkida through Bijibiji town around 7 pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and causing mass scare in the town.

Local sources told our correspondent that as of 8:30 pm, the terrorist group was still holding ground in Garkida town, raiding shops and carting away food items from local stores in the community.

No casualty has been confirmed yet but locals are reported to have been fleeing to safety in nearby towns and villages.