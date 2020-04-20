Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has ordered total lockdown of the state to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after recording its first confirmed case of the disease.

Zulum in a broadcast on Monday evening said the lockdown would commence on Wednesday April 22 for 14 days.

“I am hereby directing a lockdown that will require cessation of all movements in Borno State for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 10:30pm on Wednesday, 22nd of April, 2020,” the said.

He said the state committee on prevention and control of COVID-19 has already started tracing 97 persons who might have had contact with the index case, the 56-year-old nurse who died on Saturday of COVID-19 case in a public hospital in Maiduguri.