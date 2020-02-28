Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo with immediate effect.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the suspension was on the recommendation of a Caretaker Committee set up by the National Security Adviser (NSA) on Buhari’s directive to look into the activities of the programme.

The committee was set up following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

According to statement, “part of the committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

“Consequently, the NSA recommended to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect.

“The president has also directed that the Caretaker Committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved.”