Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Maiduguri on a sympathy visit over the killings of innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri, Borno State.

Boko Haram terrorists Sunday evening killed at least 30 people and abducted many women and children in a raid in the state.

The attack targeted the village of Auno on a key highway linking to the capital Maiduguri.

The terrorists stormed in on trucks mounted with heavy weapons, killing, burning and looting before kidnapping women and children, state government spokesman Ahmad Abdurrahman Bundi had said.

The text message sent to State House Correspondents by by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu read: “12:45pm. President Buhari, aboard the BBJ from Addis Ababa just landed in Maiduguri. He is paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific incident in which BH terrorists killed several travelers.”

Details later…