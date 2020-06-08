Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has nominated Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal; the nomination was forwarded to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the nomination which is in-line with President Buhari’s constitutional responsibility, was sent to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as it is the practice, by the National Judicial Council.