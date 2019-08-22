Magnus Eze, Enugu

An Nnewi based businessman, Chief Ernest Otugo, his wife and his friend, simply identified as Chief Reuben, have been kidnapped around Amaokwe, Udi, along the old Enugu-Awka road.

The three were abducted at about 8:30pm as they travelled to Enugu from Nnewi, in a chocolate colour Toyota Venza.

Daily Sun gathered that Otugo is President -General of Ibite Olo community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State while his friend hails from Awka Offemilli in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

They were said to be travelling with one of their children who was not taken by the abductors.

However, the wife was later released by her captors and asked to go and “begin to gather an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.”

While the operation lasted, there was anxiety everywhere at the Obioma-Nsude axis of the road as it was blocked.