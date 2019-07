Molly Kilete, Abuja

A journalist working with Channels Television who was shot during the clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the police in Abuja has died.

The death was announced by the organisation during its news at 10.

The deceased, who was identified as Precious Owolabi was said to be a National Youth Service Corps member with the organisation died at an undisclosed hospital where he was rushed to.