Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total number of 14 Chinese medical experts have arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The visiting Chinese medical personnel who touched down shortly after 4 pm Nigerian time, are in the country on the invitation of the CCECC, were received on arrival by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian.

