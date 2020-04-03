Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters on Friday said it has commenced 24-hour production of pure liquefied oxygen as part of the contribution of the armed forces to support the Federal Government’s efforts at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The liquefied oxygen gas plant located at 103 Strike Group (103 STG) Nigerian Air Force Base, Yola, is currently being gasified and stored in cylinders and ready for supply/distributions to isolation centres and designated hospitals in the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Organization Major-General John Enenche, made this known at a media briefing in Abuja.

Enenche also said that the armed forces had listed the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo in Lagos, in addition to the 17, other military hospitals listed as treatment and isolation centres in the country bringing the number to 18 centres.

Giving an update of the preparedness of the armed forces for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and other military operations in the country, Enenche said: “In continuation of our briefing on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s support against COVID-19, the high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to assure the public of its commitment to the presidential directives on COVID-19. In this regard, I wish to state that we have provided an additional isolation and treatment centre, located at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo in Lagos, bringing the number to 18 centres. Equally, the training of 80 medical personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to manage COVID-19 cases has since commenced. They are being trained in batches and would soon be deployed to the various units they would serve. In addition, the recalling of retired armed forces medical personnel is in progress.

“I wish to also inform you that a currently, Nigerian Air Force is operating at full capacity, its Liquefied Oxygen (LOX) plant at the 103 Strike Group (103 STG) at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Yola. The plant is on 24 hours operation to ensure uninterrupted production of pure liquefied oxygen. The liquefied oxygen is being gasified and will be stored in cylinders for immediate supply to isolation centres and designated hospitals as will be directed.

“Furthermore, the Defence Headquarters wishes to once again clarify that the viral videos trending online showing men in uniform are not genuine. The public should please disregard those videos and consider it as actions of mischief-makers who intend to tarnish the good image, integrity and sterling achievements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“I am to state here that, the high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank the public for their understanding and compliance with the presidential directives in respect of the lockdown. It is should be understood that the directives are in the best interest of the Nigerian populace, in order to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.”