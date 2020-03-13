The Coronavirus pandemic has hit Kenya with the heath ministry confirming the first case in the East African country.

According to reports, the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced that the patient said to be a 27-year-old Kenyan travelled from the US enroute London.

“He said that although the patient, a Kenyan, is stable and eating, she will not be released from hospital until she is confirmed negative.

“The woman is at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit.

“The government says it has traced all contacts the patient made since her arrival.

“‘We have done all the contact tracing and have all the names including the people who sat next to her on the flights she took,” he said.

Consequently, Kenya has suspended all travel outside the country unless necessary.

Public gatherings are also suspended, including all inter-schools events.

The report has it that “the CS said every level 4 and 5 hospital in the country will have an isolation ward funded by the Ministry of Health and the World Bank.

“County Governments have also been urged to carry out regular public sensitisation on the coronavirus disease.”