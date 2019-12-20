Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Friday secured an order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama, to detain the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, for 14 days.

Justice Othman Musa granted the request contained in an ex parte application filed and moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha, on Friday.

Mustapha said the plan to hold the Adoke was to enable the commission to complete its investigations of allegations involving the suspect.

Adoke who has since 2016 been charged with $1.1bn Malabu Oil scam returned into the country to end his over four years old self-exile on Thursday.

He was immediately arrested on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja by operatives of the International Police Organisation and handed over to the EFCC.

Adoke was earlier arrested in November and has since been detained by the INTERPOL in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Following an agreement between him, INTERPOL, and Dubai authorities, he returned to Nigeria on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency had in 2017 filed charges against Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited and 10 others, including Adoke and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited.

EFCC in the suit marked FCT/HC/CR/124/17, accused the defenfants of fraudulent allocating the Oil Prospecting Licence 245 otherwise known as Malabu Oil.

They were also accused of other forms of offences involving the sum of about $1.2billion, forgery of bank documents, bribery and corruption.

The alleged $1.2 billion scam involved the transfer of the OPL 245 purportedly from Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Co. Limited and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited.

In order to prepare effectively for his prosecution, the Commission consequently approached the FCT court for an order to detain him pending the conclusion of investigation of corruption allegations.

The exparte application was moved by counsel to the EFCC, Fatima Mustapha and was granted by Justice Othman Musa.