Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of Federal Capital Territory ((FCT) on Thursday, sentenced the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to Nigeria Correctional Centre (prison) for contempt.

Justice Jude Okeke made the order said Runsewe disobeyed the order of the court made on December 15, 2017.

The order was sequel to a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Ltd against the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Federal Capital Development Authority, the Director General National Council for Arts and Culture, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

The motion dated the 21st day of June, 2019, was brought pursuant to Order 47 rule 10 subrules 1 , 2 and 3 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018.

The motion of the claimant sought for an order of court committing Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director General of the 3rd Defendant to prison for contempt of the order of court made on the 15th December, 2017.

Justice Okeke described the act of Runsewe as highly contemptuous, adding that committing him to custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services will serve as deterrent to others who abuse office and disobey court orders with disdain.