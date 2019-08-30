Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Working Committee (NCW) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the Bayelsa governorship primary election scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The returning officer for the primary election and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, said the primary election was postponed due to a court order.

In a statement dated Friday August 30, signed by the Secretary of the Bayelsa State 2019 Governorship Primary Election Committee, Senator Emmanuel, Dangana Ocheja, the primary election was postponed because the APC is a law- abiding party.

He said there were conflicting court orders on the conduct of the election and following a meeting of stakeholders it was resolved that the committee needed to get a clear directive from the national headquarters on the election.

The statement reads: “As a law-abiding party with respect for its constitution and for the laws of the land, the APC is aware of conflicting orders from courts of equal jurisdiction on the Bayelsa governorship primary election. As a result of those conflicting orders and following a meeting that Governor Mai Mala Buni had with the aspirants and party stakeholders in Yenagoa this evening, it was resolved that the primary election should be postponed until the committee headed by the governor receives a clear direction from the party headquarters on the matter. Party members, especially the aspirants are assured that the Bayelsa 2019 governorship primary election will take place within the time frame stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”