Doris Obinna

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, the tally now standing at 190. The six new confirmed cases reported were in Osun State.

As of 11:00 am April 3, there were 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. And so far, 20 people have been discharged with two deaths.

A breakdown of cases by states is as under:

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 20

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1