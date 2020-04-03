Doris Obinna
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, the tally now standing at 190. The six new confirmed cases reported were in Osun State.
As of 11:00 am April 3, there were 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. And so far, 20 people have been discharged with two deaths.
A breakdown of cases by states is as under:
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 20
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
