Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, confirmed that the dreaded coronavirus pandemic has claimed another life in Nigeria, with confirmed cases hitting the 254 mark.

NCDC, in a tweet late Tuesday night, said 16 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday in Lagos (10 cases) FCT (2), Oyo (2), Delta (1) and Katsina (1).

It said: “As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria, with 44 having been discharged with six deaths.

Meanwhile, breakdown of cases by states indicated that Lagos is top on the list with 130 cases, FCT- 50, Osun- 20, Oyo- 11, Edo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Kaduna- 5, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1, Kwara- 2, Delta- 1 and Katsina-1.