Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government has announced plans to withdraw its $3.4bn savings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs.Zainab Ahmed, stated this at a ministerial briefing in Abuja, monitored on Channels TV.

The Minister said the IMF had made provisions for member countries to draw between 50 to 100 per cent of their contribution.

Details later…