Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu says the state has discharged five more patients of the Coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the state to 29.

Among the latest lucky survivors was a 10-year-old girl, whom the governor said had tested negative twice consecutively to the disease before she was discharged.

However, Sanwo Olu lamented that the state had also recorded another death, bringing to two, the total number of deaths from the rampaging disease in the state.

Despite the rising figure of the patients in the state, the governor in a statement few moments ago, said the state was winning the battle against the deadly disease

”I need to reiterate that the result of tests conducted by our health workers on the recovered patients is a confirmation that they pose no threat to the community.”

While thanking the frontline health workers, whom he said were taking good care of the patients, Sanwo Olu assured that the state would continue to do the needful in terms of responding to emergencies in an efforts to ensure the health and welling of the people.

”We will do our best to make sure that other patients at the facility receive the best of care and attention so that they can return home to join their families and the community soonest.”

He urged Lagos State residents to continue to contain the spread of the disease and continue observing social distancing. ”Let us remain indoors and shun the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state so that the gains recorded so far are not eroded,” he said.

The governor, who lamented that some youths were still engaging in sporting and related activities, which he described as very unfortunate, said the act could jeopardise the efforts of the state government and the laudable intention of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control has announced 10 new cases, with 6 in Lagos, 2 in Abuja and 2 in Edo bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 224, with 27 discharged and 5 deaths recorded.

The Lagos State government has also activated its bio-safety level 3 laboratory, bringing the total number of COVID-19 testing laboratory in Nigeria to 9.