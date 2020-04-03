The Lagos State Government has on Friday discharge four more patients from it’s Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. This brings the total number of people discharged in Lagos to 23.

The Incident Commander, Governor Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in his Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

“More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as 4 patients – three females and one male – have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.

“This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat #COVID19.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 23 people that have recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos.

“Big thanks to our health workers working hard during this time. Please continue social distancing to avoid becoming the weak link in our collective efforts.”

