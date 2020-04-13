Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State governnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that six more persons who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for the Coronavirus pandemic have been discharged.

The lucky patients, a female and five males have been discharged to reunite with their families.

According to him, the patients; all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, brought the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state to 61.

”For us, this is significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID-19. We won’t be deterred and we will not relent until victory is achieved.”

The governor who thanked Lagosians for their continued perseverance and patience, ”especially at this critical time,” promised that their sacrifices will not be in vain.