Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It said that 23 of the cases were confirmed in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti states.

NCDC in a tweet on Monday said: “As at 11:10 pm 20th April, there were 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.” Off the number, “188 patients werr discharged and 22 deaths.”

Meanwhile, s breakdown of cases by states indicated that Lagos has 376 cases, FCT-89, Kano-59, Osun-20, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Ogun-12, Kwara-9, Katsina-12, Bauchi-7, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Enugu-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Borno-3, Jigawa-2, Abia-2, Gombe-5 and Sokoto-1.

