Doris Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: three Bauchi, and two in FCT two, thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 214.

The announcement was contained in a release made as of 10.50 pm on Saturday.

Recall that before now, 25 cases had been treated and discharged while the country has recorded four deaths arising from the virus.

A breakdown of cases by states is as follows:

Lagos- 109

FCT- 43

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 7

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1