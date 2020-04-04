Doris Obinna
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: three Bauchi, and two in FCT two, thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 214.
The announcement was contained in a release made as of 10.50 pm on Saturday.
Recall that before now, 25 cases had been treated and discharged while the country has recorded four deaths arising from the virus.
A breakdown of cases by states is as follows:
Lagos- 109
FCT- 43
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 7
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
