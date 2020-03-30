Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has commenced self-isolation to check if he has contracted the dreaded coronavirus disease.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Primus Odili, in a joint press conference on Monday confirmed that the governor has gone into self-isolation.

They said that the state’s helmsman whose self-isolation had lasted for 11 days had, however, not shown any sign of the deadly disease.

“The governor was at the NEC meeting on Thursday, and you know how the sitting arrangement is; after the Anambra State governor, you got the Bauchi State governor, who announced his status recently.

“But if you are aware of the sitting arrangement during the meeting, you will find out that they usually observe social distancing. That you are in a hall with a man who has the disease does not mean that you can be infected.

“The governor is a very enlightened person, and because he knows he has been at a meeting with such calibre of people, he decided to go into self-quarantine.

“Obiano is on self-quarantine. I have not seen him for the past one week, and we only talk on phone. We had two hours meeting yesterday (Sunday) using zoom. There are no fears about his health at all,” they said.

Meanwhile, the state government said that it had so far spent about N1 billion on the procurement of personal protection equipment meant to battle COVID-19 if it broke out in the state.